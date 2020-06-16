All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

200 Sunny Isles Blvd

200 Sunny Isles Boulevard · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-1105 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
sauna
valet service
ST TROPEZ - BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 3 BED AND 2 BATH UNIT just steps away from the beach! Enjoy amazing views of the ocean and the Intracoastal. This unit features a very modern, open, floor plan with floor to ceiling windows. Two parking spaces (1 assigned, 1 valet). Washer and Dryer inside the unit. St Tropez is very close to restaurants, Supermarkets, the Oleta River State Park and minutes from Aventura Mall and Bal Harbour Shops. St Tropez offers a community dock with no fixed bridges, full beach service, 24 hrs. valet, security staff, gym, waterfront pool deck with pool and jacuzzi, sauna, library, clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Sunny Isles Blvd have any available units?
200 Sunny Isles Blvd has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Sunny Isles Blvd have?
Some of 200 Sunny Isles Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Sunny Isles Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
200 Sunny Isles Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Sunny Isles Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 200 Sunny Isles Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 200 Sunny Isles Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 200 Sunny Isles Blvd does offer parking.
Does 200 Sunny Isles Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Sunny Isles Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Sunny Isles Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 200 Sunny Isles Blvd has a pool.
Does 200 Sunny Isles Blvd have accessible units?
No, 200 Sunny Isles Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Sunny Isles Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Sunny Isles Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Sunny Isles Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Sunny Isles Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
