All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 19452 38 CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
19452 38 CT
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:35 AM

19452 38 CT

19452 38th Court · (305) 467-4608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19452 38th Court, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
6-Bed/4.5-Bath HOUSE with HEATED POOL & jacuzzi directly on the INTRACOASTAL; DOCK UP TO 70ft BOAT; 10 min to BEACH. Master has KING Bed, Bedrooms 2 and 3 have QUEEN beds, Bedroom 4 has trundle (2 twin beds), and Bedroom 5 has full size sofa bed. Bedroom 6 is used as an office. LIBRARY custom built with indoor balcony! Multicolor LED lighting on stairs. Kitchen floor has very expensive, luxurious green marble with Sub-Zero, Miele, Bosch appliances. ONYX & ostrich FINISHES on walls. overflow TUB in Master, rain showers in ALL bathrooms. 1ST FLOOR IS MARBLE, 2ND FLOOR hardwood. SEE the DRONE VIDEO (click on VIRTUAL TOUR) to truly experience the incredible LOCATION of this house. PETS ALLOWED with deposit! ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM! We cannot show the house until July 27. Please see VIDEO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19452 38 CT have any available units?
19452 38 CT has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19452 38 CT have?
Some of 19452 38 CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19452 38 CT currently offering any rent specials?
19452 38 CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19452 38 CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 19452 38 CT is pet friendly.
Does 19452 38 CT offer parking?
Yes, 19452 38 CT does offer parking.
Does 19452 38 CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19452 38 CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19452 38 CT have a pool?
Yes, 19452 38 CT has a pool.
Does 19452 38 CT have accessible units?
No, 19452 38 CT does not have accessible units.
Does 19452 38 CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19452 38 CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 19452 38 CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 19452 38 CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19452 38 CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms
Sunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Balcony
Sunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity