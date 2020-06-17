19452 38 CT

Amenities

6-Bed/4.5-Bath HOUSE with HEATED POOL & jacuzzi directly on the INTRACOASTAL; DOCK UP TO 70ft BOAT; 10 min to BEACH. Master has KING Bed, Bedrooms 2 and 3 have QUEEN beds, Bedroom 4 has trundle (2 twin beds), and Bedroom 5 has full size sofa bed. Bedroom 6 is used as an office. LIBRARY custom built with indoor balcony! Multicolor LED lighting on stairs. Kitchen floor has very expensive, luxurious green marble with Sub-Zero, Miele, Bosch appliances. ONYX & ostrich FINISHES on walls. overflow TUB in Master, rain showers in ALL bathrooms. 1ST FLOOR IS MARBLE, 2ND FLOOR hardwood. SEE the DRONE VIDEO (click on VIRTUAL TOUR) to truly experience the incredible LOCATION of this house. PETS ALLOWED with deposit! ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM! We cannot show the house until July 27. Please see VIDEO.