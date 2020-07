Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Luxury turn key condo fully furnished available for 6-12 month lease.Best location walk to the beach or watch boats by the pool.The gym,pool and beach are open! Everything is included cable internet water AC towels and sheets etc.Bad credit ok also available for sale rent to own.