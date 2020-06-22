All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

19390 Collins Ave

19390 Collins Ave · (305) 931-6931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19390 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PH-17 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
lobby
tennis court
valet service
Beautiful one bedroom Penthouse, remodeled, fully furnished in the popular Oceanview complex with the amazing water view. High ceiling, a lot of closet space. Rent includes: A/C, water, cable TV and high speed Internet!!! Well kept building with a lot of amenities: tennis courts, heated pool, updated gym, 24hr lobby attendant, valet parking, community bus. Great location. Close to shopping, restaurant and major highways. 5 min to the beach. Laundry room is on the floor.A rated K-8 public school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19390 Collins Ave have any available units?
19390 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19390 Collins Ave have?
Some of 19390 Collins Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19390 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19390 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19390 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19390 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 19390 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19390 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 19390 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19390 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19390 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 19390 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 19390 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 19390 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19390 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19390 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19390 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19390 Collins Ave has units with air conditioning.
