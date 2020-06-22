19390 Collins Ave

Amenities
Beautiful one bedroom Penthouse, remodeled, fully furnished in the popular Oceanview complex with the amazing water view. High ceiling, a lot of closet space. Rent includes: A/C, water, cable TV and high speed Internet!!! Well kept building with a lot of amenities: tennis courts, heated pool, updated gym, 24hr lobby attendant, valet parking, community bus. Great location. Close to shopping, restaurant and major highways. 5 min to the beach. Laundry room is on the floor.A rated K-8 public school!