All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 19370 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
19370 Collins Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

19370 Collins Ave

19370 Collins Avenue · (305) 931-6931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19370 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 619 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Very spacious and neat 1 bedroom/1.5 bath fully furnished unit. Equipped with all necessary things for a comfortable living. Just bring your suitcase. Enjoy oceanview and walking distance to the beach for a very reasonable price. Building offers a big heated pool, updated gym, convenience store, and tennis court, 24 hour security and concierge service. Kids playground is in front of the building. The A rated public school K-8. The rent payments include water, AC and basic cable, and internet. Very conveniently located. Close to major highways and shopping. 20 min drive to FLL airport and 30 min to MIA. Washer and dryer room is on the floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19370 Collins Ave have any available units?
19370 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19370 Collins Ave have?
Some of 19370 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19370 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19370 Collins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19370 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19370 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 19370 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19370 Collins Ave offers parking.
Does 19370 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19370 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19370 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 19370 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 19370 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 19370 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19370 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19370 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19370 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19370 Collins Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19370 Collins Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach 2 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Gyms
Sunny Isles Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity