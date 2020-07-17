19370 Collins Ave

Amenities

Very spacious and neat 1 bedroom/1.5 bath fully furnished unit. Equipped with all necessary things for a comfortable living. Just bring your suitcase. Enjoy oceanview and walking distance to the beach for a very reasonable price. Building offers a big heated pool, updated gym, convenience store, and tennis court, 24 hour security and concierge service. Kids playground is in front of the building. The A rated public school K-8. The rent payments include water, AC and basic cable, and internet. Very conveniently located. Close to major highways and shopping. 20 min drive to FLL airport and 30 min to MIA. Washer and dryer room is on the floor.