19333 Collins Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool elevator tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

SPECTACULAR HIGH RISE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN THE DESIRABLE SUNNY ISLES AREA. THIS FULL FURNITURE UNIT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS, OFFICE/DEN, FAMILY ROOM WITH AMAZING INTRACOSTAL VIEWS, IMPACT WINDOW FROM FLOOR TO CEILING, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, MARBLE FLOORS. ENJOY BUILDING AMENITIES TENNIS COURT, FITNESS CENTER, RESTAURANT SERVICES, POOL AND SAUNA, BBQ AREA WITH BEACH ACCESS, AND MUCH MORE TO ENJOY THE FLORIDA LIFESTYLE!!

CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, SHOPPING CENTERS, AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. A MUST SEE IT!!