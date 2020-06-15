19051 Collins Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pool elevator microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool

Large studio ready to be rented on a yearly basis only. Vacation all year round in this furnished oceanfront studio next to the ultra-luxurious Armani/Casa, in prestigious Sunny Isles Beach. Murphy bed, full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave, common laundry room on each floor. The beach as your backyard, walking distance to supermarkets, shops, houses of worship, and restaurants. The unit is on the 2nd floor, the building does not have an elevator, Public transportation, community bus. Police and credit check. If not, a USA resident extra one-month security will need it. Enjoy tropical South Florida weather. Close to Aventura Mall, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale airport.