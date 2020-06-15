All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 19051 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
19051 Collins Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:52 AM

19051 Collins Ave

19051 Collins Avenue · (305) 281-8653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19051 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit D218 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
elevator
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Large studio ready to be rented on a yearly basis only. Vacation all year round in this furnished oceanfront studio next to the ultra-luxurious Armani/Casa, in prestigious Sunny Isles Beach. Murphy bed, full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave, common laundry room on each floor. The beach as your backyard, walking distance to supermarkets, shops, houses of worship, and restaurants. The unit is on the 2nd floor, the building does not have an elevator, Public transportation, community bus. Police and credit check. If not, a USA resident extra one-month security will need it. Enjoy tropical South Florida weather. Close to Aventura Mall, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19051 Collins Ave have any available units?
19051 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19051 Collins Ave have?
Some of 19051 Collins Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19051 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19051 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19051 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19051 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 19051 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 19051 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 19051 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19051 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19051 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 19051 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 19051 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 19051 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19051 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19051 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19051 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 19051 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19051 Collins Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms
Sunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Balcony
Sunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity