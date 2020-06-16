18975 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room new construction

Brand new Armani Casa three bedrooms,service quarters, den, five bathrooms and powder room. Enjoy direct ocean views from living room and master bedroom and intracoastal views from the other bedrooms. Private elevator landing. Den can be easily converted to a bedroom. Residence comes with Subzero fridge and Wolf appliances, stone counter tops, Toto toilets and 10 ft ceilings. Over 1,000 sf on terraces equipped with outdoor kitchen. 48"x48" Statuario porcelain tile, recessed wood baseboards, finished his and her closets and motorized screen roller shades. Best line in the building with desirable east exposure. Amenities include: private oceanfront restaurant and bar, Armani fitness center and Spa with in-door and out-door rooms, heated pool, theater, direct access to the beach and more.