Sunny Isles Beach, FL
18975 Collins Ave
Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:25 PM

18975 Collins Ave

18975 Collins Avenue · (786) 208-5407
Location

18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
new construction
Brand new Armani Casa three bedrooms,service quarters, den, five bathrooms and powder room. Enjoy direct ocean views from living room and master bedroom and intracoastal views from the other bedrooms. Private elevator landing. Den can be easily converted to a bedroom. Residence comes with Subzero fridge and Wolf appliances, stone counter tops, Toto toilets and 10 ft ceilings. Over 1,000 sf on terraces equipped with outdoor kitchen. 48"x48" Statuario porcelain tile, recessed wood baseboards, finished his and her closets and motorized screen roller shades. Best line in the building with desirable east exposure. Amenities include: private oceanfront restaurant and bar, Armani fitness center and Spa with in-door and out-door rooms, heated pool, theater, direct access to the beach and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18975 Collins Ave have any available units?
18975 Collins Ave has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18975 Collins Ave have?
Some of 18975 Collins Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18975 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18975 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18975 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18975 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 18975 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 18975 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18975 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18975 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18975 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 18975 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 18975 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 18975 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18975 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18975 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18975 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18975 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
