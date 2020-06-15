18555 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub lobby media room

One of a kind unique & exclusive building, in the pristine oceanfront blue waters of Sunny Isles, take advantage to live in the best priced unit in the building 3 bedrooms with 4.5 baths never lived in! Stunning master bath, walk in rain showers & spa tub. Private glass elevator, on your way to your very own 2 car garage in the sky. You don’t have to leave your car until you are inside your apartment! Enter the incredible lobby with opulent materials, bespoke finishes, and pioneering technology cover every inch of your exclusive home. Walls of glass open to your terrace, where you can swim in your private pool at your balcony, cook alfresco meals with your summer kitchen. Enjoy the gym, spa, party room, beach service, restaurant, theater, virtual golf, race car simulator, lounge bar