Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
18555 Collins Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:10 AM

18555 Collins Ave

18555 Collins Avenue · (786) 356-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sunny Isles Beach
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

18555 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1603 · Avail. now

$14,899

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
media room
One of a kind unique & exclusive building, in the pristine oceanfront blue waters of Sunny Isles, take advantage to live in the best priced unit in the building 3 bedrooms with 4.5 baths never lived in! Stunning master bath, walk in rain showers & spa tub. Private glass elevator, on your way to your very own 2 car garage in the sky. You don’t have to leave your car until you are inside your apartment! Enter the incredible lobby with opulent materials, bespoke finishes, and pioneering technology cover every inch of your exclusive home. Walls of glass open to your terrace, where you can swim in your private pool at your balcony, cook alfresco meals with your summer kitchen. Enjoy the gym, spa, party room, beach service, restaurant, theater, virtual golf, race car simulator, lounge bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18555 Collins Ave have any available units?
18555 Collins Ave has a unit available for $14,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18555 Collins Ave have?
Some of 18555 Collins Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18555 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18555 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18555 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18555 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 18555 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18555 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 18555 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18555 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18555 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 18555 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 18555 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 18555 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18555 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18555 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18555 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18555 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
