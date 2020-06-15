All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
17900 N Bay Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

17900 N Bay Road

17900 North Bay Road · (813) 528-7222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17900 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Sunny Isles Shores

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful view, 2 bed 2 bath Condo located in the tropical barrier island of Sunny Isles Beach, FL. between the flowing intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, The condo is original.
The building has a concrete block construction and among its amenities features, common laundry, community room, elevator and pool,Walking distance to the beach with boat dock access, conveniently located just minutes from Aventura mall. The unit has tile floors, completely equipped kitchen and convenient bedrooms and bathrooms, all nicely distributed and very comfortable, it also has covered assigned parking, making it a great choice to live or vacation near the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17900 N Bay Road have any available units?
17900 N Bay Road has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17900 N Bay Road have?
Some of 17900 N Bay Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17900 N Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
17900 N Bay Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17900 N Bay Road pet-friendly?
No, 17900 N Bay Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 17900 N Bay Road offer parking?
Yes, 17900 N Bay Road does offer parking.
Does 17900 N Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17900 N Bay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17900 N Bay Road have a pool?
Yes, 17900 N Bay Road has a pool.
Does 17900 N Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 17900 N Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17900 N Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17900 N Bay Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17900 N Bay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17900 N Bay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
