17900 N Bay Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful view, 2 bed 2 bath Condo located in the tropical barrier island of Sunny Isles Beach, FL. between the flowing intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, The condo is original.

The building has a concrete block construction and among its amenities features, common laundry, community room, elevator and pool,Walking distance to the beach with boat dock access, conveniently located just minutes from Aventura mall. The unit has tile floors, completely equipped kitchen and convenient bedrooms and bathrooms, all nicely distributed and very comfortable, it also has covered assigned parking, making it a great choice to live or vacation near the beach.