Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool garage

This is sunny isles at its best, renovated 2019, over sized 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, furnished, private corner with wraparound balcony with a northwest exposure of the wide bay water and a view of the ocean to the east, floors throughout, incredible closet space, and endless possibilities with the layout and change of traffic flow. Washer/dryer in the apartment, unit comes with 2 covered parking spots and extra storage.