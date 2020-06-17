All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Location

17141 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$24,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
For Rent Minimum 6 months. Only in person you can really appreciate this magnificent turn-key ocean front, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths professionally decorated and no expenses spared. This is perfect for a family. The terrace with an astonishing 720 Sq.Ft. is the continuation of the living, dining & Master bedroom areas. Its equipped with summer kitchen & top quality furnitures. The interior was designed by well known Brazilian team, & this home features luxury finishes such as marble & wood floors, Italian furniture, walk-in closets, smart home integration. This condo has been updated like no other. If you like to entertain, how about, 2 Sub-Zeros Fridges, 2 freezers, 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, plenty of cabinetry & catering area. You must see in person this beautiful condo. Very easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17141 Collins Ave have any available units?
17141 Collins Ave has a unit available for $24,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17141 Collins Ave have?
Some of 17141 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17141 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17141 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17141 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17141 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 17141 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17141 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 17141 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17141 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17141 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 17141 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 17141 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 17141 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17141 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17141 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17141 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17141 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
