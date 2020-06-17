17141 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

For Rent Minimum 6 months. Only in person you can really appreciate this magnificent turn-key ocean front, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths professionally decorated and no expenses spared. This is perfect for a family. The terrace with an astonishing 720 Sq.Ft. is the continuation of the living, dining & Master bedroom areas. Its equipped with summer kitchen & top quality furnitures. The interior was designed by well known Brazilian team, & this home features luxury finishes such as marble & wood floors, Italian furniture, walk-in closets, smart home integration. This condo has been updated like no other. If you like to entertain, how about, 2 Sub-Zeros Fridges, 2 freezers, 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, plenty of cabinetry & catering area. You must see in person this beautiful condo. Very easy to show.