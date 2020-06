Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna valet service

FOR RENT SANDS POINTE 2/2 IN SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FACING NE WITH OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW. IT HAS A HIGE TERRACE TO ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEWS AND ACCESS FROM ALL ROOMS. AMENITIES INCLUDE: GYM, SAUNA, HEATED POOL, CLUBROOM, BEACH SERVICE (TOWELS & CHAIRS), 24 HOURS SECURITY AND VALET SERVICES. WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS. CLOSE TO BAL HARBOUR, AVENTURA MALL, AND AIRPORTS.