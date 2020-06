Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room elevator gym pool new construction sauna valet service

Live in a boutique building with great amenities and services. Gym, wet and dry saunas, massage room, pool, jacuzzi, beach attendant , valet , conference room, social room, including a big pool patio to relax in the shade or sun.

The building has a far east atmosphere. The unit is very spacious with a combined living room, entrance den, and dining room with a north-south orientation. 2 balconies with ocean views.