3315 58th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 Greater Pinellas Point
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Absolutely charming ground floor unit in the Wave. New carpet in bedroom and dishwasher and microwave in kitchen with fridge and stove. Very clean. Complex amenities include laundry facilities and fitness room. Pool being resurfaced and to be done soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Wave have any available units?
Wave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.