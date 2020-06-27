All apartments in St. Petersburg
Wave

3315 58th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

3315 58th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Absolutely charming ground floor unit in the Wave. New carpet in bedroom and dishwasher and microwave in kitchen with fridge and stove. Very clean. Complex amenities include laundry facilities and fitness room. Pool being resurfaced and to be done soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wave have any available units?
Wave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Wave have?
Some of Wave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wave currently offering any rent specials?
Wave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wave pet-friendly?
No, Wave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does Wave offer parking?
No, Wave does not offer parking.
Does Wave have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wave have a pool?
Yes, Wave has a pool.
Does Wave have accessible units?
No, Wave does not have accessible units.
Does Wave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wave has units with dishwashers.
