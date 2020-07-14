Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access cats allowed parking on-site laundry cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments internet cafe online portal package receiving

Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure. From enjoying wildlife at nearby Weedon Island Preserve to hitting the links at Mangrove Bay & Cypress Links Golf Course, our community’s proximity to nature including St. Pete Beach and Indian Rocks Beach is unparalleled. For the urban-inclined resident, Harlow at Gateway is located steps away from Publix, Noble Crust of St. Petersburg, The Getaway, Gateway Mall, and a short drive from St. Petersburg icons including The Dali Museum, The Vinoy Hotel, and Sunken Gardens. Our newly renovated community features a new resident lounge with WiFi, two relaxing swimming pools, fitness center, fully-fenced dog park complete with dog washing station, and a children’s play area. Our apartment homes have been recently enhanced with brushed nickel hardware, upgraded dishwashers, private screened-in patios, private fenced yards, and faux-wood flo