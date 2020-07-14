All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like Harlow at Gateway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
Harlow at Gateway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Harlow at Gateway

Open Now until 6pm
509 77th Avenue North · (727) 263-1452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 680-211 · Avail. Sep 14

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 503-304 · Avail. Aug 21

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 596-305 · Avail. Aug 14

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 554-307 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 587-302 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 638-307 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harlow at Gateway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure. From enjoying wildlife at nearby Weedon Island Preserve to hitting the links at Mangrove Bay & Cypress Links Golf Course, our community’s proximity to nature including St. Pete Beach and Indian Rocks Beach is unparalleled. For the urban-inclined resident, Harlow at Gateway is located steps away from Publix, Noble Crust of St. Petersburg, The Getaway, Gateway Mall, and a short drive from St. Petersburg icons including The Dali Museum, The Vinoy Hotel, and Sunken Gardens. Our newly renovated community features a new resident lounge with WiFi, two relaxing swimming pools, fitness center, fully-fenced dog park complete with dog washing station, and a children’s play area. Our apartment homes have been recently enhanced with brushed nickel hardware, upgraded dishwashers, private screened-in patios, private fenced yards, and faux-wood flo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 or $100 with ePremium
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee and $15 account set up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Spots for Residents and Residents.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harlow at Gateway have any available units?
Harlow at Gateway has 18 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Harlow at Gateway have?
Some of Harlow at Gateway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harlow at Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Harlow at Gateway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harlow at Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, Harlow at Gateway is pet friendly.
Does Harlow at Gateway offer parking?
Yes, Harlow at Gateway offers parking.
Does Harlow at Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harlow at Gateway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harlow at Gateway have a pool?
Yes, Harlow at Gateway has a pool.
Does Harlow at Gateway have accessible units?
No, Harlow at Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Harlow at Gateway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harlow at Gateway has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Harlow at Gateway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity