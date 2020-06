Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

960 20th Ave S Available 04/15/19 Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent - Large Fenced Yard and Laundry Room - Come home to a large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Huge Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom and walk-in closet. Tile throughout, new central heat and A/C, new blinds, fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets. Enjoy an indoor laundry closet with W/D hook-ups, a large fenced-in backyard, an eat-in kitchen and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Available April 1st 2019.



