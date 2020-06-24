951 79TH AVENUE N

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool elevator courtyard

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application Pending....Please note: THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY....For Rent... Welcome to this updated 2 bed 2 bath condo located in the 55+ community of Gateway Square. The condo features a nice updated kitchen, with a large living room, small storage and a small Florida room that overlooks the courtyard. The complex offers a community pool, laundry facilities onsite and elevators for your convenience. Easy access to the highway and Gandy Blvd for quick trips into Tampa. Just a short walk across the street to the Gateway Mall, where you will find convenient shopping, restaurants, and a grocery store. This is a smoke free property. One indoor cat is allowed with a pet fee and deposit. Credit and background check per adult is required $85 per each adult. Association approval is also required.