Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:43 AM

951 79TH AVENUE N

951 79th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

951 79th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Winston Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application Pending....Please note: THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY....For Rent... Welcome to this updated 2 bed 2 bath condo located in the 55+ community of Gateway Square. The condo features a nice updated kitchen, with a large living room, small storage and a small Florida room that overlooks the courtyard. The complex offers a community pool, laundry facilities onsite and elevators for your convenience. Easy access to the highway and Gandy Blvd for quick trips into Tampa. Just a short walk across the street to the Gateway Mall, where you will find convenient shopping, restaurants, and a grocery store. This is a smoke free property. One indoor cat is allowed with a pet fee and deposit. Credit and background check per adult is required $85 per each adult. Association approval is also required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 79TH AVENUE N have any available units?
951 79TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 79TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 951 79TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 79TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
951 79TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 79TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 79TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 951 79TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 951 79TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 951 79TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 79TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 79TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 951 79TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 951 79TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 951 79TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 951 79TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 79TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
