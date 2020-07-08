943 21st Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental home located in St. Pete! Upon entering you will find the living space which has a large window that lets in lots of natural light! The kitchen features tile flooring, wood cabinets, and decorative counter tops. There is a door off the kitchen which leads to the backyard which is spacious and fenced. The bedrooms are located at the back of the house. The master bedroom features an attached bath which has a tub/shower combo. The laundry is located in the hall closet. Washer and dryer is provided for convenience but not warranted. Renter insurance of $300,000 is required.



Rent: $1,295.00

Security: $1,295.00

all funds due prior to move in no exception

Beds: 4

Bath: 2

$50 application fee per person 18 or over



For more information on this rental please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.