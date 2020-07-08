All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 21 2019 at 8:07 PM

943 21st Avenue South

943 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

943 21st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Cromwell Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental home located in St. Pete! Upon entering you will find the living space which has a large window that lets in lots of natural light! The kitchen features tile flooring, wood cabinets, and decorative counter tops. There is a door off the kitchen which leads to the backyard which is spacious and fenced. The bedrooms are located at the back of the house. The master bedroom features an attached bath which has a tub/shower combo. The laundry is located in the hall closet. Washer and dryer is provided for convenience but not warranted. Renter insurance of $300,000 is required.

Rent: $1,295.00
Security: $1,295.00
all funds due prior to move in no exception
Beds: 4
Bath: 2
$50 application fee per person 18 or over

For more information on this rental please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 21st Avenue South have any available units?
943 21st Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 943 21st Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
943 21st Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 21st Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 943 21st Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 943 21st Avenue South offer parking?
No, 943 21st Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 943 21st Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 21st Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 21st Avenue South have a pool?
No, 943 21st Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 943 21st Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 943 21st Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 943 21st Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 21st Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 943 21st Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 943 21st Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

