939 7TH STREET N

Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath home walking distance to downtown St Pete! Completely remodeled in 2012, perfect for a family that might be relocating or wants a long-term rental. Master Bedroom is located on the first floor along with en-suite bath and walk in closet. Enjoy inside laundry, a renovated kitchen, full hall bath for guests and a bonus room to use as an office or playroom. Upstairs are three nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Outside you will love sitting on your screened in porch or front porch and relaxing after a long day. Lots of storage with a detached 2 car garage and plenty of off street parking. New landscaping and sprinkler system. Walkable neighborhood, close to Crescent Lake, playground, tennis and pickleball courts. If you are looking for a gorgeous family home to rent then this is it! Tenant responsible for most utilities, exceptions that are covered with rental price are: lawn care and maintenance, termite protection plans, AC maintenance plans, and water softener system maintenance. Lease may be up to two years. Smoking is not permitted. Cats and dogs allowed with $250.00 non refundable deposit. Security deposit ($500.00) plus first and last month's rent required at contract signing. Background and credit checks required.