927 Addison Drive Northeast

Amenities
Beautiful Home located in Brighton Bay! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floorplan with an eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar, spacious bedrooms and an indoor utility room. The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with a nice garden tub, dual sinks and a walk-in closet! This home has a fenced backyard with a lovely water view. Call us today to schedule a showing!
