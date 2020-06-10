All apartments in St. Petersburg
927 Addison Drive Northeast

927 Addison Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

927 Addison Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Home located in Brighton Bay! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floorplan with an eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar, spacious bedrooms and an indoor utility room. The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with a nice garden tub, dual sinks and a walk-in closet! This home has a fenced backyard with a lovely water view. Call us today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Addison Drive Northeast have any available units?
927 Addison Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 Addison Drive Northeast have?
Some of 927 Addison Drive Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Addison Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
927 Addison Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Addison Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 927 Addison Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 927 Addison Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 927 Addison Drive Northeast offers parking.
Does 927 Addison Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Addison Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Addison Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 927 Addison Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 927 Addison Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 927 Addison Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Addison Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 Addison Drive Northeast has units with dishwashers.
