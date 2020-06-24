All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 927 22nd Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
927 22nd Ave N
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

927 22nd Ave N

927 22nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

927 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
Very Nice and beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in St. Petersburg. - This beautiful home has hardwood floors and tile in the main living areas. The bedrooms are carpet and come with ceiling fans. The wide open kitchen has plenty of room and storage. The house also comes with washer and dryer hook-ups inside . This property is located just miles from downtown St. Petersburg, Tropicana Field and I-275. This property is expected to move very quick!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3634397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 22nd Ave N have any available units?
927 22nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 22nd Ave N have?
Some of 927 22nd Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 22nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
927 22nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 22nd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 927 22nd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 927 22nd Ave N offer parking?
No, 927 22nd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 927 22nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 22nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 22nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 927 22nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 927 22nd Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 927 22nd Ave N has accessible units.
Does 927 22nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 22nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus