927 22nd Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan accessible carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible

Very Nice and beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in St. Petersburg. - This beautiful home has hardwood floors and tile in the main living areas. The bedrooms are carpet and come with ceiling fans. The wide open kitchen has plenty of room and storage. The house also comes with washer and dryer hook-ups inside . This property is located just miles from downtown St. Petersburg, Tropicana Field and I-275. This property is expected to move very quick!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3634397)