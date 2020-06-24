927 22nd Ave N

Amenities
Very Nice and beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in St. Petersburg. - This beautiful home has hardwood floors and tile in the main living areas. The bedrooms are carpet and come with ceiling fans. The wide open kitchen has plenty of room and storage. The house also comes with washer and dryer hook-ups inside . This property is located just miles from downtown St. Petersburg, Tropicana Field and I-275. This property is expected to move very quick!
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE3634397)