924 30th Ave N Apt B

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Greater Woodlawn Area - Dont miss this fabulous duplex in the Woodlawn neighborhood just minutes from bustling downtown St. Pete. Walk to Rollin Oats and Fresh Market and just 10 min. to Down Town



Here, you can live close to all the action, but without breaking the bank.

This cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex is freshly painted with neutral tile throughout.



The kitchen is clean and updated and includes a stack-able washer and dryer.

This home is clean, well maintained and is ready for you to move in.



With this location and price, it wont last long. Call us now before its to late!



(RLNE5496596)