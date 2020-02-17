All apartments in St. Petersburg
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

924 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 924 30th Ave N Apt B · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Greater Woodlawn Area - Dont miss this fabulous duplex in the Woodlawn neighborhood just minutes from bustling downtown St. Pete. Walk to Rollin Oats and Fresh Market and just 10 min. to Down Town

Here, you can live close to all the action, but without breaking the bank.
This cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex is freshly painted with neutral tile throughout.

The kitchen is clean and updated and includes a stack-able washer and dryer.
This home is clean, well maintained and is ready for you to move in.

With this location and price, it wont last long. Call us now before its to late!

(RLNE5496596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 30th Ave N Apt B have any available units?
924 30th Ave N Apt B has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 30th Ave N Apt B have?
Some of 924 30th Ave N Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 30th Ave N Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
924 30th Ave N Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 30th Ave N Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 30th Ave N Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 924 30th Ave N Apt B offer parking?
No, 924 30th Ave N Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 924 30th Ave N Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 30th Ave N Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 30th Ave N Apt B have a pool?
No, 924 30th Ave N Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 924 30th Ave N Apt B have accessible units?
No, 924 30th Ave N Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 924 30th Ave N Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 30th Ave N Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
