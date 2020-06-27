All apartments in St. Petersburg
922 N SHORE DRIVE NE

922 North Shore Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

922 North Shore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
****SHORT TERM SNOWBIRDS**** This three story downtown townhome is available Jan, Feb, March and April at $4800 a month!! Furnished with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. The 3rd level has a bonus room which would make a great office. A rooftop terrace overlooks North Shore Park and you are walking distance to downtown St. Pete. Directly across the street is North Shore Park with its own pool, beach, outdoor fitness center, playground, tennis courts, bike rental and walking path along the water. You will not find a better location in St. Pete! Pets are ok and two covered parking spaces are directly behind the unit. Come enjoy St. Pete during the 4 best months of the year and watch some of the most beautiful sunrises right from your own townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE have any available units?
922 N SHORE DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE have?
Some of 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
922 N SHORE DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 N SHORE DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
