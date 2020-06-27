922 N SHORE DRIVE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

****SHORT TERM SNOWBIRDS**** This three story downtown townhome is available Jan, Feb, March and April at $4800 a month!! Furnished with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. The 3rd level has a bonus room which would make a great office. A rooftop terrace overlooks North Shore Park and you are walking distance to downtown St. Pete. Directly across the street is North Shore Park with its own pool, beach, outdoor fitness center, playground, tennis courts, bike rental and walking path along the water. You will not find a better location in St. Pete! Pets are ok and two covered parking spaces are directly behind the unit. Come enjoy St. Pete during the 4 best months of the year and watch some of the most beautiful sunrises right from your own townhome.