919 Central Ave
Last updated June 13 2019 at 4:51 AM

919 Central Ave

919 Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

919 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! This is where your life takes a bold new direction. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments rich with contemporary features and amenities, offer a perfect match for your individual style. Spend an afternoon relaxing in our South Beach?style pool, or unwind with a morning yoga session. Entertain from a posh outdoor fireside lounge and resort quality community dining area, or inspire envy with your own refined chef-inspired kitchen. Situated in the pulsing Central Avenue entertainment district of St. Petersburg,this is where every day is full of exhilarating opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Central Ave have any available units?
919 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Central Ave have?
Some of 919 Central Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
919 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 919 Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 919 Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 919 Central Ave offers parking.
Does 919 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Central Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Central Ave have a pool?
Yes, 919 Central Ave has a pool.
Does 919 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 919 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
