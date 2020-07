Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Don't miss your chance to enjoy this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home yours whether for 2 months or 6

months. It is fully furnished, spacious, nice outdoor space and so much more. Owner is including all utilities!

Bring your personal items and enjoy. Did I mention you are less than 5 minutes from the heart of Downtown

St. Pete?