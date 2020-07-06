905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S

Amenities

Welcome to the "Historic Pink Streets" in Greater Pinellas Point! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home will captivate you! The home features 1900 sf of living space, 2 car garage, and inside laundry with a 2 car garage. The family room / kitchen combination has vaulted ceilings with a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has beautiful solid wood cabinetry, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The floors are engineered hard wood through out with porcelain in the bathrooms and laundry room. All the windows, garage door, front door, and sliding glass doors are impact resistant and hurricane rated. The swimming pool has just been recently resurfaced. The interior has recently been painted. The AC, electric panel, water heater, kitchen appliances, pool pump, garage door, and garage door opener are less than 2 years old. All updates were completed between 2017 and 2020. This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with magnificent mature oaks and palms in the front and back yard. The yard is completely fenced with double doors for easy entry. There is plenty of room to store recreational vehicles. This home has reclaimed water access for irrigation. You are a short walk to parks and conveniently located to the interstate, downtown St Pete, Gulf Beaches, and Ft Desoto State Park. St Pete offers amazing restaurants with award winning chefs, great shopping, museums, the "NEW PIER", and the famous Vinoy Renaissance Hotel. This is an amazing home in a perfect location! This is also being offered for sale also with seller financing options and for lease. THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO AVAILAVLE FURNISHED FOR $3700.00 PER MONTH.