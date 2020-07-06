All apartments in St. Petersburg
905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S

905 Serpentine Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

905 Serpentine Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the "Historic Pink Streets" in Greater Pinellas Point! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home will captivate you! The home features 1900 sf of living space, 2 car garage, and inside laundry with a 2 car garage. The family room / kitchen combination has vaulted ceilings with a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has beautiful solid wood cabinetry, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The floors are engineered hard wood through out with porcelain in the bathrooms and laundry room. All the windows, garage door, front door, and sliding glass doors are impact resistant and hurricane rated. The swimming pool has just been recently resurfaced. The interior has recently been painted. The AC, electric panel, water heater, kitchen appliances, pool pump, garage door, and garage door opener are less than 2 years old. All updates were completed between 2017 and 2020. This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with magnificent mature oaks and palms in the front and back yard. The yard is completely fenced with double doors for easy entry. There is plenty of room to store recreational vehicles. This home has reclaimed water access for irrigation. You are a short walk to parks and conveniently located to the interstate, downtown St Pete, Gulf Beaches, and Ft Desoto State Park. St Pete offers amazing restaurants with award winning chefs, great shopping, museums, the "NEW PIER", and the famous Vinoy Renaissance Hotel. This is an amazing home in a perfect location! This is also being offered for sale also with seller financing options and for lease. THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO AVAILAVLE FURNISHED FOR $3700.00 PER MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S have any available units?
905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S have?
Some of 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 SERPENTINE DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.

