8543 10TH STREET N

Amenities

pet friendly pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! Jamestown Condominiums is a wonderful, quiet, smaller condo complex located near everything you need. This two bedroom, one bathroom condo is perfect for a, student, young professional, or those looking to downsize. This condo is in a great location, less than 15 minutes from Downtown St.Pete, 20 minutes from Tampa International Airport or Downtown Tampa, and conveniently located near shops and restaurants including, Target, Publix, and CVS. Commuting is easy from this condo as you are near major thoroughfares, and the interstate is only minutes away. This Condo Building does not allow dogs or cats.