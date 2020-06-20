All apartments in St. Petersburg
853 Central Ave 2

853 Central Avenue · (727) 420-7912
Location

853 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,196

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Top notch Downtown St. Pete high-rise on Central - Property Id: 278967

New high rise in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. Only two 2x2 available 14th floor. Walk to Beach Dr, Market's, Publix, trendy clothing shops, local restaurants, brewery's, clubs, outdoor music and more. Pets ok w/ breed rest. 80lb) Balconies , granite countertops, front load washer/dryer, pool with spa, sauna and steam room, private spa treatment rooms, fitness center w/ Yoga , 8th floor terrace, cabana's, resident secured entry and parking garage.
Just contact Suzie via phone, text, or email for tours. (727-420-7912)
Licensed Real Estate Agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
* A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
Year lease - renter pays for water/swr/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees-per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*NO Section 8**No Short term
**All properties by appointment only**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278967
Property Id 278967

(RLNE5850829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

