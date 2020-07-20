835 35TH AVENUE S

Amenities
Newly painted exterior Ranch house It's features: Move in ready, Wheelchair accessible front entry ramp with freshly painted rooms, upgraded Kitchen counter-tops AC Window and Wall units including wall heaters. Huge front yard and fenced side yard. Wood floors refinished. One bedroom features a bathroom with a bathtub and the main bathroom has a walk in shower. Hall linen closet. Huge Master bedroom with a lighted walk in closet with built in shelves. Large side yard area, enough room for a pool with back door entry and vinyl shed room enough for lawn tools. This is a must see , close to Nature Hill Boyd Park, schools, Shopping, Gulf Beaches, and the Interstate. One months rent and one months security deposit to move in with an approved background check.