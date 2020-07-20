All apartments in St. Petersburg
835 35TH AVENUE S

835 35th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

835 35th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Newly painted exterior Ranch house It's features: Move in ready, Wheelchair accessible front entry ramp with freshly painted rooms, upgraded Kitchen counter-tops AC Window and Wall units including wall heaters. Huge front yard and fenced side yard. Wood floors refinished. One bedroom features a bathroom with a bathtub and the main bathroom has a walk in shower. Hall linen closet. Huge Master bedroom with a lighted walk in closet with built in shelves. Large side yard area, enough room for a pool with back door entry and vinyl shed room enough for lawn tools. This is a must see , close to Nature Hill Boyd Park, schools, Shopping, Gulf Beaches, and the Interstate. One months rent and one months security deposit to move in with an approved background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

