826 PLACIDO WAY NE

Coolest House for Lease in St Pete! Mid-Century WATERFRONT UNFURNISHED Pool Home with extraordinary charming details & character in Desirable North East Park! Ride up the circular driveway to this magnificent masterpiece, wonderful for entertaining, as you enter, take notice of all the decorative detailing including rich solid interior doors, antique door knobs, brick accents, stunning stained glass barn doors welcoming you into the kitchen & wood beam features. The interior features tons of natural light, Three Bedrooms & Two Baths, plus an additional bath in the laundry room. Perfect Office area, plenty of closet space, his & her separate dressing rooms. Floor plan seamlessly unites the large central gathering area with glass sliders including, dining room, great room & kitchen which allows you to host a successful soiree! Enjoy Spectacular Views of Smacks Bayou from your covered outdoor oasis adorned w/ brick pavers from Ybor City. Gather & savor Florida's year-round temperature climate, cool off in the waterfront pool or relax & unwind in the hot tub after a long day. Perfect location, close proximity to Vibrant Downtown St. Pete, Vinoy Golf Course, 4th Street shopping & dining, Publix, Trader Joe's, Fresh Market, Schools, Crisp Park public boat launch, parks, & I-275! NEW ROOF IN 2019. Truly exceptional home, schedule your private showing today! $5000/Month, Lease includes lawn & pool service, pest control, base internet & alarm. Pets welcome!