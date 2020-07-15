All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
826 PLACIDO WAY NE
826 PLACIDO WAY NE

826 Placido Way Northeast · (201) 978-6805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

826 Placido Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Placido Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2582 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Coolest House for Lease in St Pete! Mid-Century WATERFRONT UNFURNISHED Pool Home with extraordinary charming details & character in Desirable North East Park! Ride up the circular driveway to this magnificent masterpiece, wonderful for entertaining, as you enter, take notice of all the decorative detailing including rich solid interior doors, antique door knobs, brick accents, stunning stained glass barn doors welcoming you into the kitchen & wood beam features. The interior features tons of natural light, Three Bedrooms & Two Baths, plus an additional bath in the laundry room. Perfect Office area, plenty of closet space, his & her separate dressing rooms. Floor plan seamlessly unites the large central gathering area with glass sliders including, dining room, great room & kitchen which allows you to host a successful soiree! Enjoy Spectacular Views of Smacks Bayou from your covered outdoor oasis adorned w/ brick pavers from Ybor City. Gather & savor Florida's year-round temperature climate, cool off in the waterfront pool or relax & unwind in the hot tub after a long day. Perfect location, close proximity to Vibrant Downtown St. Pete, Vinoy Golf Course, 4th Street shopping & dining, Publix, Trader Joe's, Fresh Market, Schools, Crisp Park public boat launch, parks, & I-275! NEW ROOF IN 2019. Truly exceptional home, schedule your private showing today! $5000/Month, Lease includes lawn & pool service, pest control, base internet & alarm. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 PLACIDO WAY NE have any available units?
826 PLACIDO WAY NE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 PLACIDO WAY NE have?
Some of 826 PLACIDO WAY NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 PLACIDO WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
826 PLACIDO WAY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 PLACIDO WAY NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 PLACIDO WAY NE is pet friendly.
Does 826 PLACIDO WAY NE offer parking?
Yes, 826 PLACIDO WAY NE offers parking.
Does 826 PLACIDO WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 PLACIDO WAY NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 PLACIDO WAY NE have a pool?
Yes, 826 PLACIDO WAY NE has a pool.
Does 826 PLACIDO WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 826 PLACIDO WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 826 PLACIDO WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 PLACIDO WAY NE has units with dishwashers.
