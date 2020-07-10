All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:47 PM

8221 12th Way N APT

8221 12th Way N · No Longer Available
Location

8221 12th Way N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Winston Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
microwave
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2add1508a ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1300 which includes the first months rent. Welcome home to Williamsburg! If you are looking for that special place that will tug at your heart strings and make you want to say home sweet home then stop looking because you have found the place that will steal your heart for sure. This immaculate and beautifully updated studo efficiency is a corner unit on the 2nd floor. Just lovely throughout with parquet flooring, a beautiful kitchen and absolutely gorgeous bath! The kitchen has tile countertops, farmhouse sink, range, refrigerator and microwave. There is a large walk-in closet plus 2 cabinets in pantry for storage. Bright & sunny with a balcony where you can enjoy your cup of coffee in the am or relax with a glass of wine after a hard day at work. Take a quick dip in the pool; float your cares away. Two community laundry facilities for your use. Close to shopping, restaurants, banks & more. A few minutes drive to Fossil Park, the library & the bustling 4th St corridor. Take a drive to our vibrant downtown St Pete where you can enjoy museums, restaurants, concerts, sports venues & a walk along our absolutely beautiful waterfront. Or take off to our award-winning sandy beaches, not far at all from this perfect peach. Easy access to I275, bridges. Please note that all homes advertised by Great Jones are as-is. All Community Amenities Included Blinds Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 12th Way N APT have any available units?
8221 12th Way N APT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8221 12th Way N APT have?
Some of 8221 12th Way N APT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8221 12th Way N APT currently offering any rent specials?
8221 12th Way N APT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 12th Way N APT pet-friendly?
No, 8221 12th Way N APT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8221 12th Way N APT offer parking?
No, 8221 12th Way N APT does not offer parking.
Does 8221 12th Way N APT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8221 12th Way N APT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 12th Way N APT have a pool?
Yes, 8221 12th Way N APT has a pool.
Does 8221 12th Way N APT have accessible units?
No, 8221 12th Way N APT does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 12th Way N APT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8221 12th Way N APT does not have units with dishwashers.

