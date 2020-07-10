8221 12th Way N APT

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2add1508a ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1300 which includes the first months rent. Welcome home to Williamsburg! If you are looking for that special place that will tug at your heart strings and make you want to say home sweet home then stop looking because you have found the place that will steal your heart for sure. This immaculate and beautifully updated studo efficiency is a corner unit on the 2nd floor. Just lovely throughout with parquet flooring, a beautiful kitchen and absolutely gorgeous bath! The kitchen has tile countertops, farmhouse sink, range, refrigerator and microwave. There is a large walk-in closet plus 2 cabinets in pantry for storage. Bright & sunny with a balcony where you can enjoy your cup of coffee in the am or relax with a glass of wine after a hard day at work. Take a quick dip in the pool; float your cares away. Two community laundry facilities for your use. Close to shopping, restaurants, banks & more. A few minutes drive to Fossil Park, the library & the bustling 4th St corridor. Take a drive to our vibrant downtown St Pete where you can enjoy museums, restaurants, concerts, sports venues & a walk along our absolutely beautiful waterfront. Or take off to our award-winning sandy beaches, not far at all from this perfect peach. Easy access to I275, bridges. Please note that all homes advertised by Great Jones are as-is. All Community Amenities Included Blinds Community Pool