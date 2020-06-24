820 28th St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house in St Pete! - ****AVAILABLE TO SHOW STARTING MAY 4th*** 3/1 single family home with two car garage located in Crescent Heights neighborhood. This home will not last long! Call today!!!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing,

Please call 813-321-0166



