Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:56 PM

820 17th Street North

Location

820 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! 2 bed/ 1 bath charming home!
New floors throughout ! Freshly painted. New kitchen cabinets.
Nice bathroom and bedrooms with lots of natural light!
Huge fenced in backyard! Washer and dryer included!
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 17th Street North have any available units?
820 17th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 820 17th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
820 17th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 17th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 17th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 820 17th Street North offer parking?
No, 820 17th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 820 17th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 17th Street North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 17th Street North have a pool?
No, 820 17th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 820 17th Street North have accessible units?
No, 820 17th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 820 17th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 17th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 17th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 17th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
