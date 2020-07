Amenities

Move in ready! Updated 2/2 condo in a great central St.Pete location. Minutes to I-275, Tampa, downtown St. Pete, airports, shopping and Carillon business park. Short commute to beaches. Newer A/C with full size washer and dryer. Laminate and ceramic tile throughout. NO carpet here! Plenty of closet space & storage. Screened covered porch overlooks the pool. Unit tucked away in the back of the complex. Cable, water and trash included in rent making this an awesome value.