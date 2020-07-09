817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1

Amenities

Located in the Private and Gated bay front community of Caya Costa close to Weedon Island and Downtown St. Pete, this End Unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Lakefront Villa has it all. Enter from your private driveway, through lush tropical landscaping into this immaculate home. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, an open concept layout, plantation shutters throughout, bamboo hardwood flooring in the living areas and brand new carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen is incredible with beautiful custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, an prep island, abundant storage, a dry bar with hidden refreshment fridge, and a pass through to the formal dining room. The spacious living room offers views of Lake Caya Costa through sliding glass doors that lead to the screened back porch. The light and bright master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, views of the water, and access to the screened porch. A huge master closet lies off the dual vanity en-suite bathroom. On the other side of the villa is an ample second bedroom with walk-in closet and adjacent bath, there is a pocket door that can close off the second bedroom and bath if desired to create a private second master suite. The garage features cabinetry and storage options with overhead door opener. Outdoors, the back and side yards offer shaded green spaces with mature trees and winding sidewalks. Recreation in the community Caya Costa includes use of the resort-style pool & pavilion, complete with grilling patios and locker rooms, and tennis courts. Watch out for manatees as you launch your boat or kayak at the community boat ramp, and enjoy your days on the water! Convenient and beautiful location, lovely interior, and luxurious amenities – this one won't last long.

