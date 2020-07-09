All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1

817 San Carlos Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

817 San Carlos Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Riviera Bay

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Located in the Private and Gated bay front community of Caya Costa close to Weedon Island and Downtown St. Pete, this End Unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Lakefront Villa has it all. Enter from your private driveway, through lush tropical landscaping into this immaculate home. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, an open concept layout, plantation shutters throughout, bamboo hardwood flooring in the living areas and brand new carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen is incredible with beautiful custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, an prep island, abundant storage, a dry bar with hidden refreshment fridge, and a pass through to the formal dining room. The spacious living room offers views of Lake Caya Costa through sliding glass doors that lead to the screened back porch. The light and bright master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, views of the water, and access to the screened porch. A huge master closet lies off the dual vanity en-suite bathroom. On the other side of the villa is an ample second bedroom with walk-in closet and adjacent bath, there is a pocket door that can close off the second bedroom and bath if desired to create a private second master suite. The garage features cabinetry and storage options with overhead door opener. Outdoors, the back and side yards offer shaded green spaces with mature trees and winding sidewalks. Recreation in the community Caya Costa includes use of the resort-style pool & pavilion, complete with grilling patios and locker rooms, and tennis courts. Watch out for manatees as you launch your boat or kayak at the community boat ramp, and enjoy your days on the water! Convenient and beautiful location, lovely interior, and luxurious amenities – this one won't last long.
Gated Community, Kayak Launch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 have any available units?
817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 has a pool.
Does 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 San Carlos Avenue Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus