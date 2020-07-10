All apartments in St. Petersburg
815 Arlington Ave N

815 Arlington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

815 Arlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72e34e0063 ---- vd/app Spacious Townhome in the heart of Downtown St. Petersburg. 3 Bedroom 3.5 bathroom and a 2 car garage which is a premium. 3 Stories of living including 1 bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. Modern kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances included gas stove. Kitchen island for extra storage and granite counter tops. Wood plank flooring though out the townhome with neural paint colors on all walls. Large picture window exposing the city life with high end window treatments. Spacious bedroom with organized closets. Best of all there is a Roof Top Terrace with top floor wet bar for easy outdoor entertaining. Convenient location with the brand new Publix just steps away. Enjoy all the amenities, restaurants and entertainment that Downtown St Petersburg has to offer. More pictures to come

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Arlington Ave N have any available units?
815 Arlington Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Arlington Ave N have?
Some of 815 Arlington Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Arlington Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
815 Arlington Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Arlington Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 815 Arlington Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 815 Arlington Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 815 Arlington Ave N offers parking.
Does 815 Arlington Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Arlington Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Arlington Ave N have a pool?
No, 815 Arlington Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 815 Arlington Ave N have accessible units?
No, 815 Arlington Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Arlington Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Arlington Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

