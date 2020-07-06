All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE

809 Brightwaters Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

809 Brightwaters Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy amazing northern facing water views from this beautiful Bright waters Estate home just located across the street from downtown St Pete in Beautiful Snell Isle. Dolphins are a daily occurrence in the back of the home located on historic Tampa Bay with shopping and dining all just short stroll away. The home has a home warranty that covers all appliances AC and pool equipment, and more. Enjoy a light bright updated kitchen, elevator, custom cabinets, granite, travertine flooring and much more. This waterfront estate also offers and updated floor plan with fireplace, hurricane shutters, newer seawall cap, new windows, and an oversized garage and much more. Come see and be swept away with sweeping water views on this beautiful oversized lot, even the most discriminating buyer will be pleased. Call for a private tour today. Buyer to verify all room size and dimensions are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
Yes, 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE has a pool.
Does 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus