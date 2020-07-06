809 BRIGHTWATERS BOULEVARD NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Enjoy amazing northern facing water views from this beautiful Bright waters Estate home just located across the street from downtown St Pete in Beautiful Snell Isle. Dolphins are a daily occurrence in the back of the home located on historic Tampa Bay with shopping and dining all just short stroll away. The home has a home warranty that covers all appliances AC and pool equipment, and more. Enjoy a light bright updated kitchen, elevator, custom cabinets, granite, travertine flooring and much more. This waterfront estate also offers and updated floor plan with fireplace, hurricane shutters, newer seawall cap, new windows, and an oversized garage and much more. Come see and be swept away with sweeping water views on this beautiful oversized lot, even the most discriminating buyer will be pleased. Call for a private tour today. Buyer to verify all room size and dimensions are approximate.