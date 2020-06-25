8084 22ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Lease available from now until December 31st ONLY. Shorter term leases available for additional cost. Leave all of your worries behind with this fantastic FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated home available now through the last week of December 2019 (under 6 month lease available with additional fees). Tastefully refinished, this home feel like a vacation. Wood-like waterproof floors run throughout every inch of the home and the new window let in a tremendous amount of natural light. The bathroom has beautiful subway tile, a deep tub and a rain shower head. The kitchen has all wood cabinets with soft close doors, stainless appliances and granite counter-tops. The laundry room is off of the kitchen an air conditioned as well. Lastly, the back yard is tropical with plenty of green space and a giant paver patio with custom pergola. Check out the 3D Matterport Tour! Electric, Water, Cable, Internet and Lawn care will be billed monthly at an ADDITIONAL cost of $500 per month (no additional deposit required).