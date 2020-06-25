All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

8084 22ND AVENUE N

8084 22nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8084 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Lease available from now until December 31st ONLY. Shorter term leases available for additional cost. Leave all of your worries behind with this fantastic FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated home available now through the last week of December 2019 (under 6 month lease available with additional fees). Tastefully refinished, this home feel like a vacation. Wood-like waterproof floors run throughout every inch of the home and the new window let in a tremendous amount of natural light. The bathroom has beautiful subway tile, a deep tub and a rain shower head. The kitchen has all wood cabinets with soft close doors, stainless appliances and granite counter-tops. The laundry room is off of the kitchen an air conditioned as well. Lastly, the back yard is tropical with plenty of green space and a giant paver patio with custom pergola. Check out the 3D Matterport Tour! Electric, Water, Cable, Internet and Lawn care will be billed monthly at an ADDITIONAL cost of $500 per month (no additional deposit required).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8084 22ND AVENUE N have any available units?
8084 22ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8084 22ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 8084 22ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8084 22ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8084 22ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8084 22ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 8084 22ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8084 22ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 8084 22ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 8084 22ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8084 22ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8084 22ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 8084 22ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 8084 22ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8084 22ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8084 22ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8084 22ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
