Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
808 61ST AVENUE NE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:43 AM

808 61ST AVENUE NE

808 61st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

808 61st Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated, modern Smarthome for rent! This smart home features smart light switches, a Nest thermostat, LED lighting, new HVAC system, and a tankless water heater - all which help keep your bills low. The kitchen has a large amount of storage since it features many pull out drawers and a large pantry. A high end Samsung convection range, Samsung dishwasher, and Samsung microwave help keep your kitchen tasks simple. The backyard is very spacious and has a large patio for entertaining. There is also a large shed with a covered deck which can be used for a Man Cave, She Shack, or more storage. Hang your hammock above the covered deck and enjoy your quarantine in comfort! Schedule a private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 61ST AVENUE NE have any available units?
808 61ST AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 61ST AVENUE NE have?
Some of 808 61ST AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 61ST AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
808 61ST AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 61ST AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 808 61ST AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 808 61ST AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 808 61ST AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 808 61ST AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 61ST AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 61ST AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 808 61ST AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 808 61ST AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 808 61ST AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 808 61ST AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 61ST AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

