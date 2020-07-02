808 61ST AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently updated, modern Smarthome for rent! This smart home features smart light switches, a Nest thermostat, LED lighting, new HVAC system, and a tankless water heater - all which help keep your bills low. The kitchen has a large amount of storage since it features many pull out drawers and a large pantry. A high end Samsung convection range, Samsung dishwasher, and Samsung microwave help keep your kitchen tasks simple. The backyard is very spacious and has a large patio for entertaining. There is also a large shed with a covered deck which can be used for a Man Cave, She Shack, or more storage. Hang your hammock above the covered deck and enjoy your quarantine in comfort! Schedule a private showing today.