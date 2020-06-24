8059 29th Ave N

Amenities
Absolutely adorable home in desirable Jungle Terrace neighborhood. Located only one block from Walter Fuller Park with pool and dog park , 10 min from beaches , 5 min from Tyrone Mall, Movie theater, Pinellas Trail, plus shopping and dining options and much more!!!
Come check out this recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath block home . Upgrades include wood flooring , fresh interior and exterior paint, open kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances ( refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, range) , dining room , modern bathroom/ shower with new vanity and glazed porcelain wall tile, new fans in each room , energy efficient mini / split Heating and Air units in 4 rooms, storage space, new washer and dryer in a house, separate block storage unit in addition to new shed in 0.25 acres fenced back yard . Yard is shaded by live oaks . Come and see for yourself .