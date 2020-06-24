8059 29th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Absolutely adorable home in desirable Jungle Terrace neighborhood. Located only one block from Walter Fuller Park with pool and dog park , 10 min from beaches , 5 min from Tyrone Mall, Movie theater, Pinellas Trail, plus shopping and dining options and much more!!!

Come check out this recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath block home . Upgrades include wood flooring , fresh interior and exterior paint, open kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances ( refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, range) , dining room , modern bathroom/ shower with new vanity and glazed porcelain wall tile, new fans in each room , energy efficient mini / split Heating and Air units in 4 rooms, storage space, new washer and dryer in a house, separate block storage unit in addition to new shed in 0.25 acres fenced back yard . Yard is shaded by live oaks . Come and see for yourself .