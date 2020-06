Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a carport, large screened back patio, fenced back yard and washer and dryer hookups. Just off Park Street. Walk to Walter Fuller and Abercrombie Park. Hop on the Pinellas Trail and head over to the beaches and Bay Pines. Tyrone Mall and many restaurants, stores and shops in the area. Tenant to pay $125 tenant processing prior to move in.