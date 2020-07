Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great house in the Winston Park area. 3 bed/1 bath house with large living room/dining room and sun-room. Large 1 car attached garage with new door & keypad entry/door openers. Plenty of storage shelves in garage. Giant backyard that is entirely fenced with mature oak trees. Newer roof, freshly painted. First, last, and security deposit ($1450). Pet friendly! Great landlord looking for a great tenant! Call Owner for more info -- 727-452-4602