Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
8041 33RD AVENUE N
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:10 AM

8041 33RD AVENUE N

8041 33rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8041 33rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 2 bedroom + Den or Office, 1 bathroom + Carport in desirable Jungle Terrace. This open floor plan includes a great bonus space that can serve multiple uses with lovely french doors to close off for privacy. Nice Low maintenance tile in the main areas, brand new carpet in 2 bedrooms, New ceiling fans in bedrooms as well. EXCELLENT Kitchen includes new stainless appliances and new granite counter tops along with real wood cabinets. Indoor laundry room includes washer and dryer. Fresh, clean, lots of light... NEW NEW NEW. Gorgeous backyard with tons of space for family and friends to entertain. Landscape maintenance is included. SMALL pets OK. Conveniently Located to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 33RD AVENUE N have any available units?
8041 33RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8041 33RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 8041 33RD AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 33RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8041 33RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 33RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8041 33RD AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 8041 33RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 8041 33RD AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 8041 33RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8041 33RD AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 33RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 8041 33RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 8041 33RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8041 33RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 33RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8041 33RD AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
