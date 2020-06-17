8041 33RD AVENUE N

Amenities
Beautifully Updated 2 bedroom + Den or Office, 1 bathroom + Carport in desirable Jungle Terrace. This open floor plan includes a great bonus space that can serve multiple uses with lovely french doors to close off for privacy. Nice Low maintenance tile in the main areas, brand new carpet in 2 bedrooms, New ceiling fans in bedrooms as well. EXCELLENT Kitchen includes new stainless appliances and new granite counter tops along with real wood cabinets. Indoor laundry room includes washer and dryer. Fresh, clean, lots of light... NEW NEW NEW. Gorgeous backyard with tons of space for family and friends to entertain. Landscape maintenance is included. SMALL pets OK. Conveniently Located to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and beaches.