801 51ST AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Reduction! Still Available to rent! STUNNING fully remodeled home has everything you need! New A/C, new kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances! Open concept layout with a sunny bonus room to enjoy your morning coffee. The split floorplan includes a HUGE 20x20 master suite with walk-in closet and private door to the patio, plus dual vanities! Indoor laundry room for your convenience. (washer and dryer not included) The large corner lot with privacy fence is your backyard oasis, including gated parking for your BOAT or RV! Upgraded vinyl plank flooring in living areas and bathrooms! New fixtures and doors – everything is done, all you need to move right in! Located in the heart of St Pete, just minutes to I-275, downtown St Pete, and world-class beaches. Don’t miss it! $1500 per month. First, last and security required with credit and background check. $150 non-refundable pet application fee. Pets no bigger than 35 pounds, 2 max. 6 to 12 month lease only!