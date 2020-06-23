All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

800 32nd Ave N

800 32nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

800 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39b86510e8 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Great Crescent Heights area 2 BR, 1 Bath plus bonus sunroom -- second floor is all bedroom Fantastic new kitchen with stainless appliances including a dishwasher and microwave; granite counter tops Hardwood floors Large remodeled bathroom Mini split air conditioning throughout. Very quiet, energy efficient, and operated by remote control. Street parking On site coin laundry Carports available for $50/mo; storage available for $35/mo Sorry no pets Tenant pays all utilities - water/sewer/trash is billed using Ratio Utility Billing System Pest control included $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 32nd Ave N have any available units?
800 32nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 32nd Ave N have?
Some of 800 32nd Ave N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 32nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
800 32nd Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 32nd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 800 32nd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 800 32nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 800 32nd Ave N does offer parking.
Does 800 32nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 32nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 32nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 800 32nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 800 32nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 800 32nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 800 32nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 32nd Ave N has units with dishwashers.
