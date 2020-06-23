800 32nd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39b86510e8 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Great Crescent Heights area 2 BR, 1 Bath plus bonus sunroom -- second floor is all bedroom Fantastic new kitchen with stainless appliances including a dishwasher and microwave; granite counter tops Hardwood floors Large remodeled bathroom Mini split air conditioning throughout. Very quiet, energy efficient, and operated by remote control. Street parking On site coin laundry Carports available for $50/mo; storage available for $35/mo Sorry no pets Tenant pays all utilities - water/sewer/trash is billed using Ratio Utility Billing System Pest control included $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises