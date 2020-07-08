All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7981 2ND AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7981 2ND AVENUE S
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

7981 2ND AVENUE S

7981 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7981 2nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
South Causeway Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Treasure Island waterfront home offered furnished or unfurnished, One-year lease min. Large waterfront rear yard with dock and tiki hut. Large patios facing water. All rooms on rear of home opening up with sliding glass doors for fresh natural light and full water way views. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Gas range open kitchen and general floor plan. Solid surface flooring through the home, quite cul-d-sac lane. Close distance to beach and downtown Treasure Island. Home is super clean and ready for occupancy. Horse shoe driveway for accommodating visiting guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7981 2ND AVENUE S have any available units?
7981 2ND AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7981 2ND AVENUE S have?
Some of 7981 2ND AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7981 2ND AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
7981 2ND AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7981 2ND AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 7981 2ND AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7981 2ND AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 7981 2ND AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 7981 2ND AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7981 2ND AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7981 2ND AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 7981 2ND AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 7981 2ND AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 7981 2ND AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7981 2ND AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7981 2ND AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus