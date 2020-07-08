7981 2ND AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Treasure Island waterfront home offered furnished or unfurnished, One-year lease min. Large waterfront rear yard with dock and tiki hut. Large patios facing water. All rooms on rear of home opening up with sliding glass doors for fresh natural light and full water way views. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Gas range open kitchen and general floor plan. Solid surface flooring through the home, quite cul-d-sac lane. Close distance to beach and downtown Treasure Island. Home is super clean and ready for occupancy. Horse shoe driveway for accommodating visiting guests.