Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N

7880 Causeway Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

7880 Causeway Boulevard North, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great Location! Completely Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with an Open Floorplan! Beautiful Kitchen with Wood Cabinetry, Granite Countertops and Huge Breakfast Bar. Flexible Living Space! Light & Bright with lots of Windows and Laminate/Tile Flooring throughout. True Master Suite with Private Bath. Interior Laundry room with extra storage. French Doors lead out to a Screened Patio and Large Fenced Yard! Carport and Large Circle Driveway. Orange, Grapefruit, Avacado, Fig and Banana trees! Close to everything! Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants and Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have any available units?
7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have?
Some of 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N currently offering any rent specials?
7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N pet-friendly?
No, 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N offer parking?
Yes, 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N offers parking.
Does 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have a pool?
No, 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N does not have a pool.
Does 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have accessible units?
No, 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N does not have accessible units.
Does 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N has units with dishwashers.
