7880 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Great Location! Completely Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with an Open Floorplan! Beautiful Kitchen with Wood Cabinetry, Granite Countertops and Huge Breakfast Bar. Flexible Living Space! Light & Bright with lots of Windows and Laminate/Tile Flooring throughout. True Master Suite with Private Bath. Interior Laundry room with extra storage. French Doors lead out to a Screened Patio and Large Fenced Yard! Carport and Large Circle Driveway. Orange, Grapefruit, Avacado, Fig and Banana trees! Close to everything! Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants and Schools!