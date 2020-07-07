All apartments in St. Petersburg
7801 11th St N
7801 11th St N

7801 11th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

7801 11th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Winston Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cable included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3a458e093 ---- Available now for a move-in within 30 days - 55 community UNFURNISHED 705 sf one bedroom with great bonus room Water, sewer, trash and basic cable included Absolutely gorgeous second floor condo just remodeled with contemporary kitchen that includes quartz counters, stainless range and over-range microwave, dishwasher and bottom-freezer refrigerator. Lots of cabinets and open shelving Large bedroom with a wall of closets has en suite bath and opens onto the bonus room which can be used as an office, guest room or sunny sitting room. Bonus room is bright and sunny with large, new windows L-shaped living and dining area and a half bath for guests New neutral carpet, wood laminate and honeycomb marble tile flooring in full and half bath Fantastic view of well maintained grounds with mature trees, grassy lawn and pool! Heated pool in the center of a shady green space with shuffleboard, tables/chairs, coin laundry facilities, assigned parking. Centrally located, just minutes from 275, a quick 15 minute drive to Tampa or downtown St Petersburg in 10 minutes. Another few miles and you'll be on the beautiful, soft and sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Once approved by DDPM, $50 HOA application fee required. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon DDPM approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises 12 month minimum lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 11th St N have any available units?
7801 11th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 11th St N have?
Some of 7801 11th St N's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 11th St N currently offering any rent specials?
7801 11th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 11th St N pet-friendly?
No, 7801 11th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7801 11th St N offer parking?
Yes, 7801 11th St N offers parking.
Does 7801 11th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 11th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 11th St N have a pool?
Yes, 7801 11th St N has a pool.
Does 7801 11th St N have accessible units?
No, 7801 11th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 11th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 11th St N has units with dishwashers.

