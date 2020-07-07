7801 11th St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board

Available now for a move-in within 30 days - 55 community UNFURNISHED 705 sf one bedroom with great bonus room Water, sewer, trash and basic cable included Absolutely gorgeous second floor condo just remodeled with contemporary kitchen that includes quartz counters, stainless range and over-range microwave, dishwasher and bottom-freezer refrigerator. Lots of cabinets and open shelving Large bedroom with a wall of closets has en suite bath and opens onto the bonus room which can be used as an office, guest room or sunny sitting room. Bonus room is bright and sunny with large, new windows L-shaped living and dining area and a half bath for guests New neutral carpet, wood laminate and honeycomb marble tile flooring in full and half bath Fantastic view of well maintained grounds with mature trees, grassy lawn and pool! Heated pool in the center of a shady green space with shuffleboard, tables/chairs, coin laundry facilities, assigned parking. Centrally located, just minutes from 275, a quick 15 minute drive to Tampa or downtown St Petersburg in 10 minutes. Another few miles and you'll be on the beautiful, soft and sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Once approved by DDPM, $50 HOA application fee required. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon DDPM approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises 12 month minimum lease