7800 11TH STREET N

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome to your new Meadowlawn home in the heart of Saint Pete. This home features over 1500sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful luxury wood look tile throughout most of home. This home has been updated with a new roof(less than 3 years), a 16 SEER 3 year old energy efficient HVAC system as well as a NEST smart thermostat and updated electrical. Home also features an electric whole home tankless water heater. All these features save you tons of money on your monthly bills. Doesn't end there, the home also has a whole home water softener system, this means cleaner water for showers, laundry, adds years of life to your plumbing system, and anything connected to water. In the kitchen sink you'll find a reverse osmosis water purification system for the purest possible water used for drinking and cooking! Outside you'll find a 6 person fully functional spa, with changing lights, music, jets, and full relaxation. The spa is only 3 years old and works like a charm. Enjoy a staycation at home with the beautiful landscaping connected to a well sprinkler system adding no extra water cost to you! Also has mature mango and avocado tree!