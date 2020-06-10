All apartments in St. Petersburg
7800 11TH STREET N
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:23 PM

7800 11TH STREET N

7800 11th Street North · (727) 492-0364
Location

7800 11th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Winston Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1543 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to your new Meadowlawn home in the heart of Saint Pete. This home features over 1500sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful luxury wood look tile throughout most of home. This home has been updated with a new roof(less than 3 years), a 16 SEER 3 year old energy efficient HVAC system as well as a NEST smart thermostat and updated electrical. Home also features an electric whole home tankless water heater. All these features save you tons of money on your monthly bills. Doesn't end there, the home also has a whole home water softener system, this means cleaner water for showers, laundry, adds years of life to your plumbing system, and anything connected to water. In the kitchen sink you'll find a reverse osmosis water purification system for the purest possible water used for drinking and cooking! Outside you'll find a 6 person fully functional spa, with changing lights, music, jets, and full relaxation. The spa is only 3 years old and works like a charm. Enjoy a staycation at home with the beautiful landscaping connected to a well sprinkler system adding no extra water cost to you! Also has mature mango and avocado tree!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 11TH STREET N have any available units?
7800 11TH STREET N has a unit available for $1,830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 11TH STREET N have?
Some of 7800 11TH STREET N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 11TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
7800 11TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 11TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 7800 11TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7800 11TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 7800 11TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 7800 11TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 11TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 11TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 7800 11TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 7800 11TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 7800 11TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 11TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 11TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
